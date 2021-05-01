Goldstein Munger & Associates Buys 4,725 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $238.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.39. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

