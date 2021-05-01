Goldstein Munger & Associates Cuts Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Goldstein Munger & Associates cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 37,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wealth CMT boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 72,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $249.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $159.17 and a 1-year high of $252.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.91.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

