Goldstein Munger & Associates Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.3% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

