Goldstein Munger & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 6.3% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $224.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

