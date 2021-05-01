Goldstein Munger & Associates Sells 501 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Goldstein Munger & Associates cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $259.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.68 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

