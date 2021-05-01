Golem Price Tops $0.46 (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. Golem has a total market cap of $464.64 million and $3.97 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded up 35.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Golem

GLM is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

