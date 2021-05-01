GoNetwork (GOT) Price Hits $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, GoNetwork has traded up 84.2% against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $915,441.75 and approximately $26,843.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,628.16 or 1.00201608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010556 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00183004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000862 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001768 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

