Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Update

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Goodrich Petroleum stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 58,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,105. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $696,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

