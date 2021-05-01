Goose Finance (EGG) Market Cap Reaches $29.39 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $16.75 or 0.00029164 BTC on popular exchanges. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $29.39 million and $4.69 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.76 or 0.00865111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00065932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00096081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.