Goose Finance (EGG) Market Capitalization Tops $28.38 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for $16.17 or 0.00028038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a market cap of $28.38 million and $3.19 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00067080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.52 or 0.00820949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00095396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

