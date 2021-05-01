Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) Trading 0.4% Higher

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) shares shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $9.98. 3,985,579 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,339% from the average session volume of 277,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Gores Metropoulos II Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMII)

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

