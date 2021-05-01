Gossip Coin (GOSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $18,782.20

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $18,782.20 and $41.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 137.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.