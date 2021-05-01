Gourmet Galaxy Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.76 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $2.39 or 0.00004150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 61.6% against the US dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00069856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00069010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.29 or 0.00865859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00049923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00095701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,929.09 or 0.08547890 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.