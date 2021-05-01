Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.18% of Graco worth $21,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,521,000 after acquiring an additional 159,092 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Graco by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 527,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $121,178,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Graco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Graco stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $78.29.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,699 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.