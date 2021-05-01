Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Update

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3,457.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Graco by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GGG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26. Graco has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

