Graviocoin (GIO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.11 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0708 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $2,315.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.90 or 0.00473045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000837 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.