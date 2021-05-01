GravityCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $142,711.82 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $142,711.82 and approximately $53.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 62.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.72 or 0.00285001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.73 or 0.01118956 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00026823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $419.79 or 0.00726318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,748.51 or 0.99915441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,611,227 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

