Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Up 58.2% in April

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the March 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund stock opened at 38.83 on Friday. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a fifty-two week low of 6.00 and a fifty-two week high of 54.00.

