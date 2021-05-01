Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%.

NYSE GHL traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,248. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $296.19 million, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $949,580.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,580.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $7,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

