Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,000 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the March 31st total of 253,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRNWF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Greenlane Renewables to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Shares of Greenlane Renewables stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.