GreenPower (GRN) Achieves Market Cap of $108.79 Million

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, GreenPower has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One GreenPower coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. GreenPower has a market capitalization of $108.79 million and $13,932.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GreenPower alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00063901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.00285593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $656.77 or 0.01143125 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.74 or 0.00720131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,701.85 or 1.00431812 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GreenPower Coin Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com . GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenPower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GreenPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenPower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.