Grid+ (GRID) Price Up 17.2% This Week

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. Grid+ has a market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $94,725.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Grid+ has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00071030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.74 or 0.00867694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

