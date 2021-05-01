Grimm (GRIMM) Trading 51.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded 51.2% lower against the dollar. Grimm has a total market cap of $209,953.25 and $12,543.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

