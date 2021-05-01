Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,072.33.

AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,199.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

