Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.32 Million

Brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report $74.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.28 million to $76.40 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $67.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $367.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.74 million to $370.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $530.12 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $587.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Guardant Health stock opened at $158.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.29. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $120,167.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,580,525.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 888,019 shares of company stock worth $140,288,072 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Guardant Health by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 160.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

