Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of GH opened at $158.98 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $86,036.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $120,167.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at $292,580,525.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 888,019 shares of company stock worth $140,288,072 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.