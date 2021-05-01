Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.59. Guess’ reported earnings of ($1.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guess’.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GES. B. Riley upped their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. 738,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 over the last 90 days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,813,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth $6,446,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 212,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $2,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess’ (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.