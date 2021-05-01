Gulden Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $22.27 million and $199,969.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.91 or 0.00469062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 542,612,039 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

