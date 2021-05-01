Gulden Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $212,365.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $21.83 million and approximately $212,365.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $273.25 or 0.00475595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002414 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 542,666,279 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

