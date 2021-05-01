GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,906 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $142.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.64 and its 200-day moving average is $121.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.