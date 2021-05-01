GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 3,847 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 209.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.4% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $13,815,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $323.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.59 and its 200-day moving average is $267.67.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.