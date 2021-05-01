GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 4,718 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 408,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after acquiring an additional 116,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $742,997,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,700,000 after buying an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,709,000 after buying an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL opened at $80.70 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

