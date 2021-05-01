GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 465,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,772 shares in the last quarter.

CALF opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71.

