GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.