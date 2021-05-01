GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.48. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.