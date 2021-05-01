GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,765,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,148.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,564,000 after buying an additional 120,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $306.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

