GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Insiders sold a total of 2,305,954 shares of company stock valued at $145,975,294 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

