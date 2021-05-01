GWM Advisors LLC Buys 122,497 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 169.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,497 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.47 and a 200 day moving average of $156.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

