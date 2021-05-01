GWM Advisors LLC Buys 39,382 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 321.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,382 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 14,654 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $586,306.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,141,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,692,335.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $5,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,957,616 shares of company stock worth $71,468,673 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

