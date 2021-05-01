GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $10,321,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $231.16 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $120.74 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

