GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in The Southern by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 45.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the third quarter valued at $455,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.92.

Shares of SO opened at $66.17 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

