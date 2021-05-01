GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after acquiring an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,469,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,079,591.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

NYSE SNAP opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

