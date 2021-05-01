GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 67.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 75,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -114.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

