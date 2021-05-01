GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 111.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 31.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,890,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:WST opened at $328.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.20 and its 200-day moving average is $287.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.09 and a 1-year high of $333.58.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

