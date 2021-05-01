GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after buying an additional 1,949,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OSK opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.