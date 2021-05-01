GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $145.92 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

