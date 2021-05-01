GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32,693 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Embraer worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 81,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Embraer by 3,722.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 607,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 591,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

ERJ stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

