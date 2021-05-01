GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $59.31 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

