GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 0.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.24 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

