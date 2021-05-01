GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

